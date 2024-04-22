WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $9.63

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.27 million and approximately $9.63 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000458 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213791 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

