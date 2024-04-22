WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.14.

WW International Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.71 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

