X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.00

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

