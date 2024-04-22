XPO (XPO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

XPO (NYSE: XPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $129.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.78. 381,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

