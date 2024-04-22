XRUN (XRUN) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. XRUN has a market cap of $81.87 million and $75,082.49 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,492,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

