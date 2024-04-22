XYO Price Tops $0.0088 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. XYO has a total market cap of $118.13 million and $1.22 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.95 or 0.99934036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011139 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00102242 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00880387 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,474,571.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

