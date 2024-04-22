YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.40 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

