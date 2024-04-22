Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $40.00 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $3,712,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

