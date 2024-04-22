Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

ZTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.66. 2,633,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

