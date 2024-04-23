15,404 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

