1,744 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,150.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $708.00 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,144.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

