1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.