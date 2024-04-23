1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2 %

PM stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.13. 4,205,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

