1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

