1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 390,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 630,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,497. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

