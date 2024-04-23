1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,371 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 268,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.