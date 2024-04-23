1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,468 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $183.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,503. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. The firm has a market cap of $870.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

