2,265 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 511,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.