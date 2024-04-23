76,425 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,457.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

