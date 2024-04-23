Acala Token Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $114.82 million and $5.38 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,018.26 or 0.99874088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11936305 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,328,754.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

