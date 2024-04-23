Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Mkm

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

