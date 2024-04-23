Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

