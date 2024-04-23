Ankr Reaches One Day Volume of $82.29 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Ankr has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $537.11 million and approximately $82.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,330.73 or 0.99979662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011450 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008749 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00102357 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05370662 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $98,409,075.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

