Apollo Currency Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $233.60 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00057809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.