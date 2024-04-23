ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.58.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE ARX opened at C$24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.03. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$15.41 and a one year high of C$26.17. The firm has a market cap of C$14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.0857143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

