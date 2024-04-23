Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ASM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSE ASM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 208,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

