AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. AZZ’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Shares of AZZ opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

