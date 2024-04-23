Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.50

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 141546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.46).

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £686.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.37 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,777.78%.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

