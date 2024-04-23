Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.94

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 35415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

