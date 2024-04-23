Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %
Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.