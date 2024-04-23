Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the bank's stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

