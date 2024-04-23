BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded by CIBC to “Sector Outperform”

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BCE opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

