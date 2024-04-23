Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

