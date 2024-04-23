BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.66 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,530.70 or 0.99781230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008745 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,086,730,809 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002518 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.