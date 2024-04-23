BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.90, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 291.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

