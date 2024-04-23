BMO Capital Markets Lowers Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$11.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE BDI traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.09. 23,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,958. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.73. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.32.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4599247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Also, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$87,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

