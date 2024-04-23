Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Booking by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,463.00 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,564.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,374.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

