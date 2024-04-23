Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) versus SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Critical Contrast

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bright Mountain Media and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -79.84% N/A -41.93% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $44.55 million 0.21 -$35.56 million ($0.22) -0.25 SaverOne 2014 $2.72 million 0.38 -$9.19 million N/A N/A

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 83.49, meaning that its share price is 8,249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SaverOne 2014 beats Bright Mountain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

