Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

