Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

Cascades Stock Performance

CAS stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.14 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$935.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile



Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Articles

