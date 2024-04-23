Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 196.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

