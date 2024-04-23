CIBC Lowers Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE CU opened at C$30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.74. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$28.13 and a one year high of C$39.87.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. Insiders own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

