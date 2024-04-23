Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.66% from the company’s current price.

Collective Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE CNL traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collective Mining news, Director Paul Murphy sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total value of C$156,960.00. Insiders have sold a total of 66,855 shares of company stock worth $297,682 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.