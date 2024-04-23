Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 437,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 203,840 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,496.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667,213 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

