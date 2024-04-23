Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $248,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 104,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 164,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 7,043,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

