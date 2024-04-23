Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New $158,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,257,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,422,980. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

