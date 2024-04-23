Constellium (CSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSTM opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.71.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

