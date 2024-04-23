Constellium (CSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Constellium Stock Up 2.0 %
CSTM opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellium
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Constellium
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.