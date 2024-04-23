Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $251.16 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $251.16 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002287 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

