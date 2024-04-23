Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,515,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, hitting $404.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $316.43 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

