DA Davidson Comments on Avidbank Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTC:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH stock remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898 shares.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

