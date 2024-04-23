Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 7.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 42,657,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 71,466,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

